Teen suspects now facing additional charges for Owensboro shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police say two teens charged in relation to a shooting last week will now face additional charges.

Kobe Smith, 19, of Owensboro, and a juvenile under the age of 18 were arrested for reports of a firearm discharge in the area of East 26th Street and Strawbridge Place last Thursday. Police say an occupied vehicle was struck several times, but no one was injured.

Smith and the other teen were originally charged with possession of a handgun and the unlawful transaction with a minor. Now, both suspects face additional charges of criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.