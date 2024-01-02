HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Police Department, two teenagers arrested on drug and firearm possession charges are being charged as adults.

EPD says that officers were patrolling Broadway Avenue during an investigation into a vehicle theft and a series of vehicle break-ins when they came across 17-year-old Erik Smith and 18-year-old Dominic Rivers.

Police say a search of the suspects led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana on Rivers and both marijuana and a firearm on Smith. The two suspects have been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.