TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — After leading police on a lengthy pursuit through two states, a Tell City man is facing an extensive list of charges including attempted murder. Police took 21-year-old Logan M. Smith into custody after the chase early Sunday morning.

Around 11:02 p.m. on June 2, the Tell City Police Department says officers responded to a fight at Hagerdorn Park in which one person involved pointed a gun at a minor. When officers tried to pull over a white Ford F-150 leaving the scene, the driver didn’t stop, officials state.

Based upon the serious nature of the incident and the inherent danger to the public, officers said they pursued the truck from Tell City through Cannelton and into Kentucky. According to police, the suspect led multiple officers on the pursuit as he later traveled back into Indiana and avoided a spike strip.

Authorities say the pursuit came to an end when the driver failed to take a high-speed turn onto Girl Scout Road which caused him to swerve off the road and crash. The driver of the truck, Logan M. Smith, was arrested without further incident, police say. According to law enforcement officers, a 19-year-old passenger in the truck was identified and interviewed by police.

Officers state that they later recovered a .22 caliber handgun and numerous packages of narcotics. While in police custody, Smith allegedly spit on an officer and made threatening statements. Police say this was caught on officer dash-camera and body cameras.

“Such incidents present tense, uncertain, and rapid-evolving situations that require our staff to adapt and respond instantaneously, and we are proud of our dispatchers and officers who handled this incident with great professionalism and integrity,” it states on the Tell City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Logan M. Smith was booked into the Perry County Detention Center on a $35,005.00 bond. He faces charges of:

Attempted Murder

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangerment

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – First Offense

Battery by Bodily Waste

Operating a Vehicle With an ACE of .08 or More – first offense

Criminal Confinement (confines another person without consent)

Dealing in Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana – Possession of less than 30 grams & no prior conviction

Possess Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving

Driving While Suspended

Intimidation

Aggravated Battery

Obstruction of Justice

Battery or battery by bodily waste (BBW) resulting in moderate bodily injury (MBI)

Resisting Law Enforcement

Pointing a Firearm

Dealing in Legend Drug

Possess Legend Drug or Precursor

