HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) Jasper Post says it arrested a man it says was impaired and allegedly left the scene of a crash.

ISP says on the evening of July 8, Trooper Nathaniel Kern responded to the area of State Road 37 near Dauby Road for a property damage crash. Police say Trooper Kern was told that a gray passenger car had left the scene, and deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office followed signs of damage where the vehicle had traveled. A news release says deputies located the damaged vehicle in a lane near Boyd Road and the driver, Thomas Lane, 71, of Tell City, was detained.

Police say Trooper Kern arrived with Sheriff’s Deputies and spoke with Lane, and Lane displayed signs of intoxication. ISP says Trooper Kern was unable to conduct field sobriety due to Lane not being able to stand without assistance. Police say Trooper Kern transported Lane to Perry County Memorial Hospital where he had a blood alcohol content of .298% and was medically cleared by the hospital.

Police say Lane’s charges are:

OWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident – Class B Misdemeanor

Police say Lane was transported to the Perry County jail where he is being held on bond.