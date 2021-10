DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – A Perry County native is found guilty in Daviess County on several child pornography charges.

Alex Payne was arrested in 2019 on 12 counts of possession of child pornography, as well as several other charges.

A Daviess County jury handed down a guilty verdict on all 12 counts. They recommended he be sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The official sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 6.