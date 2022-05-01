JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tell City man who trespassed and attempted to fight officers has been charged by the Jasper Police Department (JPD). The man has been identified as 18-year-old Michael James.

Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Jackson Street about 8:45 a.m. on May 1. James had gained entry into a residence without permission and had previously trespassed on the same residence according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by the JPD.

The news release says that James was medically cleared at Memorial Hospital and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. James threatened to fight officers several times while being booked according to officers.

James is charged with criminal trespass, residential entry and intimidation.