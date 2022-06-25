EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges.

Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer were both staying in. During the search, officers found more than three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, more than three pounds of suspected marijuana, heroin and controlled substances, police say.

Both Johnson and Spencer were arrested for dealing methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and maintaining a common nuisance. They were lodged in the Perry County Detention Center on $31,005.00 bond.