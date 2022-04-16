TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Driving around with a giant sticker on your car for $600 a week sounds too good to be true, right? Tell City Police are warning of a scam that promises just that.

Police say they are seeing a variety of scams in the Perry County area, including one in which scammers pretend to be representatives for Cadbury Chocolate. The Federal Trade Commission has noted many scams involving car wraps, with scammers saying they’re involved with popular companies.

Seen below, the scam promises to give you $600 a week for simply having your car wrapped with the logo of the brand. Tell City Police warn that you should always assume this type of activity is fraudulent.

(FILE: Tell city Police Department)

The FTC says if you message the number back, scammers will send you a check to deposit into your bank account. Then they’ll say to use some of that money to pay their “decal agent” to put the ads on your car. They’ll tell you to pay by money order, Walmart money services, or by making a cash deposit directly into the decal agent’s bank account — all ways that are hard to cancel or get your money back.

That deposited check is fake, the FTC says, which means the money you sent is coming out of your own pocket. So, if you deposited a $1,500 check and sent $500 to the “decal agent,” you’re out $500 of your own money.

If you’ve come across any similar scams in your area, you’re encouraged to reach out to your local police department.