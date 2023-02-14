TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tell City Police Department (TCPD) has arrested 19-year-old Regina D. Reid for Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death in connection to an incident that occurred on November 4, 2022.

TCPD says on November 4, 2022, officers and Perry County EMS responded to an apartment complex where they found a nine-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing. Officers say the child was pronounced dead, and a joint investigation ensued, led by Tell City Police Detectives and the Perry County Coroner’s Office.

Police say pursuant to a lengthy investigation, that included the execution of search warrants, Tell City Police Detectives worked with the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office to develop probable cause to arrest Reid.

A spokesperson with TCPD posted on social media, “We appreciate the patience of our community as our officers conducted the investigation into this matter, which piqued the interest of our followers and citizens.”

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 812-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at 812-547-9563.