HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Terre Haute woman was accused of shoplifting near Haubstadt.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) says on April 12, at 6:58 a.m., Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a theft in progress at a truck stop located in the 1000 block of East Warrenton Road near Haubstadt.

GCSO says upon arriving Captain Deborah Borchelt spoke with the General Manager who identified Diane Cuvelier, 63, of Terre Haute as a shoplifter. Deputies say after a brief investigation Cuvelier was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail, where she was charged with Theft/Shoplifting.

GCSO says she remains in custody on a $650 bond.