Testimony continues in Brian Baumgartner trial

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Day three of testimony in the trial of Brian Baumgartner got underway on Thursday in a Warrick County courtroom. Baumgartner is accused of helping Anthony Wolfe Junior kill Valerie Ruark in 2018.

Wolfe and Ruark’s drug supplier testified with immunity and said he started selling an ounce of meth to them every week that they would then resell. He said at the time Ruark was shot, he was supplying up to five ounces of meth a week. He told the court that on the night Ruark was murdered, Wolfe told him “We went and picked her up and I shot her.”

The jury was able to listen to Baumgartner’s statement he gave to police after being arrested.

Wolfe was found guilty of murder, abuse of a corpse, and obstruction of justice back in May. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Police say they believe Wolfe and Baumgartner thought Ruark was a police informant, and that was their motive for killing her. Ruark was not an informant.

Ivory Baumgartner pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the case. She was sentenced to 18 months probation and more serious charges against her, including conspiracy to commit murder, were dropped.