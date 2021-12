EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have issued a murder warrant for the man they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the 900 block of Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon.

Fabian L. Bennett, 30, is described as a 5’07, 245-pound black male. Bennett currently has shorter hair and may have facial hair.





Bennett is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with him should call 911 immediately.