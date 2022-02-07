Thieves target Evansville shop, leave it ransacked

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developing in the Tri-State, police are investigating a break-in at a local consignment store. We’re told early Monday morning, Evansville Police was dispatched to Camilla’s Closet on Green River Road in response to a break in.

The store owners, Curt and Jennifer Welte, say the thieves broke in and went straight for the jewelry counter, destroying display cases and grabbing as much as they could get their hands on before rushing out the door.

However, the robbers didn’t get away with too much.

“They got away with almost nothing. What they took were samples, they weren’t of any real value. They just did damage,” says Curt Welte.

The store owners say they found all sorts of stolen items all over the parking lot and the thieves were in such a rush to leave before police arrived that they even left their car behind.