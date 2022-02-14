HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned two indictments charging two men and one woman with distributing fentanyl and other substances that resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of people in the Henderson area.

According to court documents, Destinee Vargason, 25, and Seth Stout, 21, both of Morganfield, are alleged to have conspired to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam between July 31, 2021 and October 2021. The Indictment also alleges that the distribution of these substances resulted in the death of one victim. In a separate indictment, Coriyahvon Lamont Outlaw, 30, of Evansville, is alleged to have distributed fentanyl to another person on or about December 6, 2021, and the distribution of the fentanyl resulted in the serious bodily injury of this different victim.

Vargason and Stout are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance resulting in Death. Outlaw is charged with Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. If convicted, the defendants each face a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.