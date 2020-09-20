Three killed in shooting at restaurant in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say three men have died in a shooting at a restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

News outlets report that Louisville Metro Police said a shooting was reported Friday night at Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill.

A Louisville police spokeswoman says three men were found by police to have gunshot wounds.

Two died at the scene of the shooting and another died at a hospital.

The Jefferson County Coroners Office identified one of the men Saturday as 24-year-old Steven Matthew Head, of Louisville.

The other two men were not immediately identified. WDRB-TV reports that a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)