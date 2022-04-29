HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Three men wearing red hoodies have been arrested for armed robbery. The Henderson Police Department (HPD) responded to a call in the 700 block of Lakeview Drive on April 28.

Police say that three males wearing red hoodies robbed the victim and stole his vehicle. The victim pinged his phone to show the vehicle’s location according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News from HPD.

The news release says that officers found the victim’s car wrecked with multiple gunshot holes. Detectives located several 9mm shell casings in the area according to authorities.

A police spokesperson says that Raymond Wes Clement was developed as a suspect. Surveillance was being conducted on Clement’s residence and vehicle when officers observed three males leaving the residence according to officials.

Officers say they tried to stop the three males. One of the males, Lamont Ridley Jr., followed the officers’ orders and was taken into custody according to authorities.

Police say that Clement and a 17-year-old male ran on foot but were caught shortly. Officers found several red hoodies in the residence and a sawed-off shotgun and stolen property belonging to the victim in a truck driven by Clement according to a police spokesperson.

Officials say detectives discovered two handguns and a ski mask hidden under a mobile home in the area that were put there by two of the subjects. Detectives also located a handgun, red hoodie and a bag containing a red hoodie in the area where the 17-year-old male and Clement ran according to the HPD news release.

Authorities say detectives interviewed the three males and charged each of them with robbery 1st degree. Clement was also charged with possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of handgun by convicted felon according to officials.