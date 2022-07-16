EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Three women left Splendid Nails Salon without paying and tried to run a man over. Evansville police were called to the salon on July 15 at 7 p.m.

The victim told police the women went to go get in their vehicle after he finished their nails. The victim tried to stop them but when he did, the women punched and kicked him according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the victim told officers the women tried to run over him with their vehicle. No other information is known at this time.