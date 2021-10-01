Oakland City man arrested after argument over alleged illegal burn

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Firefighters were on scene of an illegal burn when they had to step between two neighbors who had started arguing. We’re told one of the men even drew a gun.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday on South Jackson Street. Firefighters were discussing the city burn ordinance with the homeowner, Anthony Maltimore, 37, when a nearby neighbor, Timothy Lance, 59, came over and began arguing with Maltimore.

Firefighters had to step in between the two men and separate them. Authorities say Lance produced a handgun and pointed it toward Maltimore and several firefighters.

Lance was arrested on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 Felony and Pointing a Firearm, a Class A Misdemeanor. Lance was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he was later released after posting bond.