Tip leads to arrest of suspect in murder of Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrest of an East Nashville man in connection with the murder of Saint Thomas West MICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.

At a press conference Friday morning, Chief John Drake said MNPD SWAT members arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Hill at 6:15 a.m. Friday at Hill’s East Nashville apartment. Hill is being charged with criminal homicide.

Metro police do not believe Kaufman knew the suspect prior to her death.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

Hill was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to Metro police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives assigned to the case.

According to Chief Drake, Hill made statements to the detectives that implicated him in Kaufman’s murder.

The tip implicating Hill in Kaufman’s murder came into police within an hour of Thursday’s announcement that the reward for information had increased to more than $65,000, $50,000 of which was donated by a coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs.

“I understand many of those persons involved in the reward are dads who have families in Nashville and love Nashville deeply. I thank them for their contributions,” explained Chief Drake.

A concerned citizen came forward Thursday afternoon, identified Hill as a suspect and provided information on the whereabouts of the 9mm gun used in Kaufman’s murder, according to Chief Drake.

Chief Drake said detectives located the gun and it was immediately inspected by forensic analysists, who determined it was a 100 percent match to the three shell casings found along Interstate 440 the night Kaufman was killed.

Electronic experts were able to identify Hill’s cell phone number and provider, which detectives used to determine he was in the vicinity of the murder scene the night Kaufman was killed.

According to records from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hill has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. In April 2018, Hill was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and in May 2018, Hill was charged with failure to be booked.

In January 2020, Hill was arrested and charged with assault that resulted in bodily injury and in August 2020, Hill was charged with driving on a suspended license.

Metro police said other suspects could be arrested in connection with Kaufman’s murder. You can watch the full press conference below.

Kaufman was shot and killed on I-440 last Thursday when someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving to work. She was just 26 years old.

Investigators determined Kaufman was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV. The fatal shot entered her left shoulder and killed her within 15 seconds, according to the medical examiner.

Authorities believe she died too quickly to attempt to call 911.

A reward of more than $65,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Kaufman’s murder.

There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Kaufman. So far, more than $40,000 has been raised to help the family. If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)