HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – What started as an Evansville traffic stop turned into a wreck involving a stolen vehicle.

Officials say County and city law enforcement officials responded to a stop in the area of Weinbach and Lincoln. While doing the traffic stop, authorities discovered the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Owensboro.

Officials say this turned into a pursuit involving the Evansville Police Department (EPD) and the Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO). However, authorities say EPD terminated the pursuit and the vehicle crashed at Weinbach and Blackford after it hit a stop sign then tree.

Law enforcement officials say the driver was taken to the hospital, but would be arrested afterwards. Authorities say the person was a single driver that already had warrants out for them. Authorities say the driver will be additionally getting resisting arrest and stolen vehicle charges.

VCSO is handling the case.