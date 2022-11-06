LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Deputies are hoping to identify a pair of theft suspects they accuse of stealing a trailer in Lewisport, Kentucky.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, an unknown man and woman drove into the AWR Storage on Nov. 2 and left with a big haul.

They accuse the suspects, who were last seen driving a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, of stealing a trailer and then heading east on Highway 60.

Deputies believe the truck’s license plate was stolen from a newer Dodge truck in Spencer County, Indiana.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Hancock County Dispatch at 270-927-1311 or Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 270-927-6247.