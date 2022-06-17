MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) said a resident in the 100 block of Hayes Avenue called 911 to report a man jumping her fence about 2:50 p.m on June 16. MPD said the resident also heard a gunshot. The trespasser was identified by police as 30 year-old Cruz Bolton.

The homeowner told police she saw Bolton in her backyard and her dog chased him back over the fence. During the chase, the homeowner heard a concealed gun on Bolton go off, according to a news release sent by MPD to Eyewitness News.

The release said officers found Bolton, who fled into the woods behind the resident’s home, and placed him into custody. Officers found synthetic drugs on Bolton and Bolton was sluggish, slurring his words and needed help standing according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities said Bolton uttered being under the influence of drugs to officers while in custody. Officers located a loaded firearm in the area where Bolton fled according to officials.

Officers on the scene said Bolton caused damage to the homeowner’s fence from jumping over it and police found Bolton had several prior felony convictions. Bolton was charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession, evading police on foot, criminal mischief and public intoxication.

Bolton was taken and booked in Hopkins County Jail.