HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The trial begins for Arthur Lee Jones IV in Vanderburgh County. Jones is accused of murdering Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins in December 2021 at a home in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue.

Police say they were called to the home after a child was seen walking in the road. Officers say the child told them that her mother had been shot, and the officers later found the bodies of Johnson and Robbins.

In January of 2022, prosecutors said they would be asking for life in prison for Jones. His trial is expected to continue tomorrow.