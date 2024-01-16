HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The trial of Kody Schaum began in Evansville on Tuesday. Schaum is facing several charges after EPD says he pulled a gun on officers in May of 2023.

Police say had a felony warrant out for his arrest when officers on patrol spotted Schaum with another person. He allegedly ignored officer commands and pulled out a gun, which prompted officers to shoot him. Schaum was injured in the incident and treated at a hospital.

The trial is expected to continue on Wednesday. He is facing charges of attempted murder, resisting law enforcement and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.