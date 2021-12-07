Trial date set for Evansville woman accused in murder plot on Stinson Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Heidi Carter is scheduled to stand trial on June 13 of next year. She has been charged with murder, intimidation with a weapon, rape, criminal confinement, assisting a criminal and abuse of a corpse.

Heidi Carter is accused of killing Timothy Ivy at a home on Stinson Avenue in October. Police arrested Carter after a stand off ended at the home, and another suspect, Carey Hammond, was shot and killed while exiting the home.

Detectives say that Hammond, along with Carter, murdered Ivy in the home. They also tied and shackled a female victim while the Hammond raped her multiple times throughout the day.