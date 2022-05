EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A trial date has been set for a former EPD employee accused of child molesting. Court records show 57-year-old Gregory Galka’s trail has been set for November 30 at 8 a.m.

Galka was arrested back in March and EPD says he had been an employee with the department since August of 2021.

