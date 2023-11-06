HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After several delays, a trial date has been set for a Mount Vernon man accused of shooting and killing a couple during a robbery in November of 2021.

According to Sheriff Tom Latham, Austin Kusturin will appear in court on December 11. Kusturin is accused of killing Elizabeth and John Hall.

Police say that Kusturin was identified as a suspect in the couple’s deaths following reviews of cell phone data and surveillance video. Kusturin accused the police of planting evidence in his storage locker and said he bought cell phones stolen from the scene from someone else.

A pretrial conference is set for November 9.