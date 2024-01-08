HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, the trial of a Sebree man facing multiple charges, including murder, has begun.

Authorities say that Aaron McQuady is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence following the shooting of Christopher and Matthew Wallace at a home in Rockport, Kentucky in March of 2022.

Police say that McQuady used several firearms in the shooting, and there were multiple witnesses, including children. The Wallaces were transported to the hospital after deputies arrived on the scene, where Matthew died of his injuries.