Troopers: One in custody after pursuit through two counties

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say one person is in custody after leading troopers on a pursuit at speeds of up to 110+ mph through at least two southwestern Indiana counties.

The incident started just after 4 p.m. Sunday when an Evansville district state police trooper tried stopping a car driving for false registration as it was driving northbound on I-69 near Petersburg.

The driver refused to stop and accelerated to speeds over 100 mph. After refusing to stop for approximately 18 miles, the driver suddenly pulled over and stopped near the 61 mile-marker in Daviess County.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old James R. Coy of Washington. He was arrested without further incident.

A female passenger in the vehicle was unconscious but breathing. Troopers administered NARCAN and treated the female until EMS arrived. She was taken to the hospital and currently being treated.

Coy was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Troopers discovered Coy was driving on a suspended driver’s license. He’s now being charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

(This story was originally published on March 7, 2021)