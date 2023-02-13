EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two people in Evansville are now criminally charged less than a week after the death of a baby.

Denaya Harris and Jacob S. Washington, both 21-years-old, were arrested Monday afternoon for neglect of a dependent causing death.

Evansville Police tell us the baby’s death on February 9 was originally thought to be accidental. Investigators have not yet released the circumstances surrounding this incident. We are working on getting more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.