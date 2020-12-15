Two arrested after Monday Indiana police chase

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people were arrested after a pursuit with an Indiana State Trooper in Daviess County Monday around 2:30 p.m.. The trooper saw a speeding vehicle on U.S. 50 near the White River and tried to stop but it sped it off, he said.

The vehicle continued east on U.S. 50 then turned onto South County Road 300 West. Troopers believe the two people in the vehicle were smoking marijuana.

Christian Jose del Valle Maldonado was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, maintaining a common nuisance, marijuana possession, operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless driving. Josue Rodriguez was charged with marijuana possession and visiting a common nuisance.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

