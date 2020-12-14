Two arrested after several thefts at construction sites in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men after several items that had been reported stolen were discovered at a home on Pleasure Point.

Truman Burden, 47, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Josh Lagrone, 32, is charged with theft.

Authorities had been investigating multiple thefts of construction site items when they located a suspect, along with the vehicle used in the thefts, at a home on Pleasure Point. Several items that had been reported stolen from multiple Kentucky counties were discovered. Deputies found firearms, drugs, construction site items, and a camper.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was originally published on December 14, 2020

