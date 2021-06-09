Two arrested after short chase in Union County

UNION CO., Ky (WEHT) Clinton Caldwell and Jessica Summers have been arrested after a short chase in Union County.

The sheriff’s office says in the early morning hours Wednesday, a deputy saw Caldwell pull next to his cruiser on upper Main Street. The deputy recognized Caldwell and knew he was wanted in Henderson County. The deputy says Caldwell then sped off, leading to a short chase.

Eventually the deputy caught up to Caldwell and arrested him and passenger Jessica Summers. Summers was also wanted in Henderson County.