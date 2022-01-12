Two charged for multiple storage unit burglaries

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on January 11 they took two people into custody under accusations that they were involved in a rash of storage unit burglaries.

According to OPD, Terry L. Vincent, Jr., 36, of Owenboro, and Yesenia A. Vazquez, 32, of Owensboro, were charged with the burglaries. OPD says that Vincent was charged with 12 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, 4 counts of Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree, and Giving an Officer False Identifying Information. OPD also says that Vazquez was charged with 3 counts of Burglary 3rd Degree and Giving an Officer False Identifying Information.

Both are being held in the Daviess County Jail. Detectives are still investigating the situation and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.