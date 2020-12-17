Two men arrested on child porn charges

Left to right: Tyler Davis, McClellan Baker. Source: Ohio County Detention Center

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) Two Ohio County mean have been arrested on child porn charges following an investigation by Kentucky State Police and the KSP Electronic Crime Branch.

Tyler Davis, 21, and McClellan Baker, 68, are facing charges related to child sexual abuse material. Davis is facing eighteen counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Baker is currently charged with twenty counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These investigations are ongoing.

