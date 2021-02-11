Two men arrested on drug trafficking charges following a months-long investigation

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Two Hopkins County men are facing several drug related charges as part of a drug trafficking operation.

Detectives with Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations West and Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit have been jointly investigating Preston Dickerson and Jeremy Downs since the fall of 2020.

Their investigation led them to search a home on Concord Avenue in Madisonville Wednesday. Authorities seized a large amount of suspected synthetic drugs, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, and heroin. Downs and Dickerson were arrested on several drug related charges including trafficking a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

(This story was originally published on February 11, 2021)