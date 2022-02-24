EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men who authorities say went on a robbing spree of three different convenience stores were sentenced to federal prison on Feb. 23. 25-year-old Davontai Jones-Robinson of Evansville and 27-year-old Trinity Taylor of Prattville, Alabama were sentenced to fifteen years in federal prison for offenses including commercial robbery, conspiracy, and related firearms offenses.

According to the Department of Justice records, the defendants entered a guilty plea by admitting Taylor drove Jones-Robinson to two convenience stores in Evansville and one in Elberfield on the evening of August 13, 2020 and early morning of August 14, 2020. Court documents say that the defendants used the same strategy for each robbery.

The court documents say that Jones-Robinson would enter the store with a rifle, brandish the firearm at the clerk and steal an unknown quantity of cash and cigarettes from the business. Court documents would continue to say that Taylor would circle the store in the getaway care he had rented from Alabama three days earlier while Jones-Robinson robbed the store.

The two men spent the cash at the Tropicana Casino according to Jones-Robinson.

The Department of Justice records say that law enforcement officers located Taylor driving the car he had rented and used as the getaway care in each of the three robberies on the afternoon of August 14, 2020. Taylor was found to be in possession of nearly $300 according to authorities.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at an Evansville residence shared by Jones-Robinson, Taylor, and another individual according to the Department of Justice records. Court documents say that investigators seized clothing worn by Jones-Robinson during the three robberies.

Law enforcement officers located Jones-Robinson about the same time as they searched the residence according to Department of Justice records. Jones-Robinson revealed the location of the rifle he used to commit the robberies and investigators seized it along with cash from Jones-Robinson’s car that were a portion of the proceeds of the robberies that court documents say.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers and FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations Indiana Violent Crime Task Force investigated the case. The Evansville Police Department, Warrick County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police also provided valuable assistance.

The sentences were imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young. Judge Young ordered that the defendants be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following their release from federal prison as part of the sentence.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd S. Shellenbarger who prosecuted this case.