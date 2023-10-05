HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, a two-month joint investigation with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force has led to the indictment of 16 people across multiple counties.

Authorities say that during the operation, detectives bought or seized over 23 ounces of methamphetamine, half an ounce of marijuana, one outdoor and indoor marijuana grow each and an ounce of cocaine. A stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Image Courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says that as a result of this investigation, a Grand Jury convened in Ohio County in September and presented cases against the following individuals, with warrants issued:

Daniel Carter of Centertown (currently being held in the Ohio County Jail)

Justin Schultz of Centertown (currently being held in the Ohio County Jail)

Kaela Hillard of Hopkinsville (currently being held in the Grayson County Jail)

Derek Cardwell of Morgantown (currently being held in the Butler County Jail)

Deserae Stewart of Beaver Dam

Brian Mclellan of Radcliff (currently being held in the Grayson County Jail)

Paul Weaver of Owensboro

Gwendalyn Davis of Beaver Dam (currently being held in the Ohio County Jail)

Michael Howard of Hartford

Carrie Youngblood of Cromwell

David Stevens, Sr. of Beaver Dam (currently being held in the Ohio County Jail)

Dexter Pitts of Hartford

Mary Jarboe of Reynolds Station (currently being held in the Daviess County Jail)

Austin Hackney of Centertown (currently being held in the Ohio County Jail)

Dustin Fugate of Beaver Dam (currently being held in the Ohio County Jail)

Lyndall Chinn of Cromwell

Authorities say several other individuals were presented and indicted that will be served at a later date.

Image courtesy: Ohio County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s office says that currently, the following charges have been levied against the suspects: