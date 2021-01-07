Two people arrested after allegedly stealing a laundry basket full of items from a discount clothing store

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) An Evansville man and woman face multiple charges in Kentucky for allegedly robbing a discount clothing store

Emily Weissman and Logan Brandewie face robbery and shoplifting charges after an off duty detective spotted Brandewie running across a parking lot with a laundry basket full of merchandise. This happened at the Ross Dress for Less Parking lot in Daviess County around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The detective also saw Brandewie push a customer to the ground before hopping in a car and driving off.

When deputies spotted the car heading north on I-65, we’re told the duo was throwing items out of the vehicle. They tried to pull the two over, but they sped off at 115 miles per hour. At one point, Brandewie jumped out of the car and ran off.

Weissman was arrested at the scene and Brandewie was found at a nearby Huck’s. The two also face reckless driving and drug charges.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

