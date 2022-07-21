OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested two men for stealing vehicles and machinery. Matthew Bailey, 45, of Maceo and Montae Goodnight, 34, of Owensboro were charged with receiving stolen property.

DCSO said they received a report on a stolen Polaris Ranger and zero-turn lawnmower from Hancock County were seen in the area of Maceo. Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Highway 2830 and located Bailey and Goodnight washing the Polaris Ranger.

Police said they searched the property and determined the Polaris Ranger was the one reported stolen. Deputies also located the zero-turn lawnmower and a stolen Isuzu flatbed truck from Hopkins County according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by DCSO.

The release said the suspects had keys to the stolen truck. Both suspects were transported to Daviess County Detention Center.

Bailey was also charged with an unrelated arrest warrant from Indiana for felony theft. Goodnight’s charges included possession of marijuana, giving officers false identifying information and an unrelated warrant for drug trafficking.