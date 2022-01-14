Two suspects in death of Meade County five-year-old

MEADE CO., Ky (WEHT) – A Perry County woman and a Meade County man are suspects in the murder of a child.

Kayla Irwin, 28, of Tell City and Daniel Clemans, 40, of Payneville have been accused of murder. According to two citations from the Meade County Circuit Court, the Meade County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched around 5:54 p.m. on January 10 to a call of a five-year-old boy not breathing. According to two citations from the Meade County Circuit Court, the boy was sent to a hospital in Harrison County, where he was pronounced dead by a physician. According to two citations from the Meade County Circuit Court, the boy’s cause of death was found by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office to be blunt force trauma.

Irwin and Clemans are being held at the Meade County Detention Center.