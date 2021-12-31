Two suspects are still on the run after two officers were shot, one officer died

BRADLEY, IL (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating an officer involved shooting involving officers from the Bradley Police Department (BPD).

ISP is conducting a thorough and exhaustive investigation and would like to request the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of suspects Darius D. Sullivan or Xandria A. Harris, or any information regarding this incident, please call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

Callers can remain anonymous. There is no further information available at this time.