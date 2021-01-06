Two teens arrested after allegedly leading Kentucky authorities on a nearly 30 mile chase

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) Two teens are facing several charges after allegedly leading authorities on a chase that started in Daviess County and ended in McLean County.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a Dodge Ram was reported stolen out of McLean County on December 30 around 3:15 a.m. The truck was later spotted on the Wendell Ford Expressway in Daviess County.

Deputies say the truck and an SUV were all over the road and reportedly refused to pull over for deputies. We’re told the SUV was swerving towards deputies and was being used as a blocker to keep deputies from the truck. The two vehicles led authorities on a nearly 30 mile chase that ended at the Hartford exit on I-165 in Ohio County.

Two 16-year-old males, one from Murray and one from Mayfield, were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On January 6, there were charged with fleeing/evading police, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and driving without a drivers license.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)

