Two Tri-State men arrested in anti-trafficking and pedophilia sting

SEYMOUR, Ind (WEHT) Eight people, including two Tri-State men, have been arrested during an anti-trafficking and pedophile operation in Indiana.

During the operation, officers used online decoy profiles for 15 to 19 year old females. Seven thousand messages were sent and received during the operation and authorities say all suspects had intentions of having sex for money with girls ages 15-19.

Quentin Newton, 37, of Evansville, was arrested on charges of making an unlawful proposition. Steven Frey, 30, of Owensboro, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, attempted sexual misconduct with a minor, and dealing meth.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)