PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two men from Washington, Ind. on drug charges. The men were identified as 41 year-old Wesley Detalente and 39 year-old Joshua Jackson.

ISP say a trooper stopped a 2001 Dodge pickup truck driving 97 miles per hour on I-69 near the 45-mile-marker at about 2:10 a.m. on April 11. A wanted check revealed Detalente had active warrants out of Vanderburgh County for probation violation and for possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia according to a press release by ISP sent to Eyewitness News.

The press release says that officers found a glass smoking device with burnt white residue in the center console. The residue tested positive for methamphetamine according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities say officers also noticed the shifter knob was aftermarket and had a hidden compartment that contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. Officers conducted a further search and located a container that was zip tied to the frame of the truck according to officials.

Police say that officers discovered a used syringe, a smoking device with burnt residue, package of ten syringes, a baggie containing 11 Dilaudid pills and a digital scale when they opened the container. Detalente and Jackson were arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where they are currently held on bond according to authorities.

The two men are charged with: