UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office helped with a sixteen-year-old case this week.

UCSO says on May 10 the U.S Marshal Service notified them of an outstanding arrest warrant on a person believed to be residing in Union County. Law enforcement officials say the warrant was an Indictment Warrant out of Christian County for the murder and robbery of a man in Christian County in 2006.

UCSO says on May 11 around 6:00 a.m., UCSO and the Sturgis Police K9 Unit served that Warrant on Lashanda Bell, also known as Lashanda Person, at a residence on Midway Drive in Sturgis.

Law enforcement officials say Bell/Person was lodged in the Webster County Jail, where she will be taken to Christian County to face the aforementioned charges.