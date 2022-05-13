UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) announced on Facebook that a man has been indicted and charged with rape of a juvenile.

According to UCSO, on May 11 about 9 p.m., the UCSO and Sturgis Police K-9 unit located and arrested Jesse L. Fuqua.

Law enforcement officials say Fuqua was found in Morganfield and served a Union County Indictment warrant. UCSO says Fuqua was indicted by the Union County Grand Jury and is charged with the following:

Rape 1st Degree, – Victim < 12 years of age

Fuqua is currently lodged in the Webster County Jail, with a $50,000 cash bond.

We have been told by UCSO that this case was handled by Kentucky State Police (KSP). According to KSP, the rape incident allegedly occurred some time before Fall 2021.