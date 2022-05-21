UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sherriff’s Office (UCSO) says it arrested a man on 204 counts of terroristic threatening on May 20. Police identified the man as 53-year-old Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis, Ky.

Officials say that Rigdon indicated his intention was to perform a “mass shooting” at a local facility which employs over 200 people. UCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Rigdon and a search warrant for his residence according to UCSO.

A UCSO spokesperson says members of the Kentucky State Police, Sturgis Police and Fish & Wildlife secured a perimeter around Rigdon’s home. UCSO with the earlier mentioned agencies then arrested Rigdon without incident according to a police spokesperson.

Authorities say that the search of Rigdon’s home led investigators to believe Rigdon had a specific target. The incident is still under investigation and the safety of local facilities and targeted individuals are a priority according to UCSO.

Police say that the facility owners and managers are cooperating fully with the investigation and limited information is made available to protect innocent people. There is no indication of co-conspirators as evidence points to Rigdon acting alone according to officials.