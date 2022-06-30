UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies were led on a wild chase through Uniontown and into rural Union County on June 29 about 10:40 p.m. Deputies arrested Michael Williams for multiple charges.

UCSO’s deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a black Buick driven by Williams at Division and Third Street in Uniontown. Williams refused to obey deputies to stop the vehicle and he led deputies on a chase through Uniontown according to officers on the scene.

UCSO said Williams led deputies south on multiple Kentucky highways including 130, 141 and 1179. Williams’ vehicle almost struck a deputies’ vehicle and struck a culvert while continuing on Ky. 1179 to the intersection of Ky. 1179 and 359 according to officials.

At that intersection, authorities said a deputy fired multiple rounds at the vehicle as Williams tried to run the deputy over while the deputy tried to use stop sticks to slow Williams’s car down. The deputy was safe but Williams’s front tire was damaged according to a UCSO spokesperson.

Deputies said Williams continued on Ky. 359 toward Morganfield with a flat tire and stopped at the intersection of Ky. 359 and 1180. A Morganfield police officer helped deputies stop Williams said UCSO.

Williams and a passenger were taken into custody without further incident said UCSO deputies. Williams was charged with possession of marijuana, evading police, no registration plates, wanton endangerment, failure to produce insurance card, theft of identity, unauthorized use of vehicle, driving on a suspended license and violating parole.