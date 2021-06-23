Union County Sheriff’s Office investigate stolen camper

UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a man who they say stole a camper trailer.

Police believe the man stole a camper near Caseyville on June 19. Police say he then went to Smokin Joes in the “Y” community a short time later to get gas. According to police he also left the gas station without paying.

Authorities say they found the camper in southern Illinois and it appeared to have come loose from the man’s truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office.